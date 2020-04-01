Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)?

The shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2019. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on November 02, 2018, to Buy the CCRN stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on May 03, 2018. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Hold rating by Lake Street in its report released on May 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. The Benchmark Company was of a view that CCRN is Hold in its latest report on March 01, 2018. Jefferies thinks that CCRN is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 01, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.47.

The shares of the company added by 6.48% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.01 while ending the day at $6.74. During the trading session, a total of 691950.0 shares were traded which represents a -182.8% decline from the average session volume which is 244680.0 shares. CCRN had ended its last session trading at $6.33. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 CCRN 52-week low price stands at $5.88 while its 52-week high price is $13.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cross Country Healthcare Inc. generated 1.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 71.43%. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Odeon published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is now rated as Hold. DA Davidson also rated C as Initiated on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $96 suggesting that C could surge by 48.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.45% to reach $81.77/share. It started the day trading at $44.225 and traded between $41.65 and $42.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that C’s 50-day SMA is 63.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 69.61. The stock has a high of $83.11 for the year while the low is $32.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.26%, as 23.12M CCRN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.10% of Citigroup Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 21.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more C shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,285,816 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 175,301,794 shares of C, with a total valuation of $11,124,651,847. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more C shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,196,814,361 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Citigroup Inc. shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 95,861,441 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -510,889 shares of Citigroup Inc. which are valued at $6,083,367,046. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Citigroup Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,743,914 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 45,090,422 shares and is now valued at $2,861,438,180. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Citigroup Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.