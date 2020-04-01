Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP), Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR)?

The shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Credicorp Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that BAP is Neutral in its latest report on February 11, 2019. HSBC Securities thinks that BAP is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.24.

The shares of the company added by 7.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $131.11 while ending the day at $143.07. During the trading session, a total of 726991.0 shares were traded which represents a -99.83% decline from the average session volume which is 363810.0 shares. BAP had ended its last session trading at $133.10. Credicorp Ltd. currently has a market cap of $11.75 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.02, with a beta of 1.02. BAP 52-week low price stands at $118.00 while its 52-week high price is $243.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.63 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.33%. Credicorp Ltd. has the potential to record 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. Barclays also rated ENR as Initiated on February 03, 2020, with its price target of $55 suggesting that ENR could surge by 43.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.33% to reach $53.50/share. It started the day trading at $32.00 and traded between $29.86 and $30.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENR’s 50-day SMA is 44.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.48. The stock has a high of $53.84 for the year while the low is $26.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.39%, as 9.11M BAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.35% of Energizer Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 121.00, while the P/B ratio is 3.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 929.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ENR shares, increasing its portfolio by 38.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 2,321,554 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,289,504 shares of ENR, with a total valuation of $356,365,777. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ENR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $254,630,630 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Energizer Holdings Inc. shares by 3.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,792,379 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 197,927 shares of Energizer Holdings Inc. which are valued at $249,014,373. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Energizer Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 141,451 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,296,944 shares and is now valued at $227,715,623. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Energizer Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.