Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)?

The shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Odeon in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. Odeon wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wells Fargo & Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Hold the WFC stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from CFRA Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Atlantic Equities in its report released on February 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. Robert W. Baird was of a view that WFC is Neutral in its latest report on January 28, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that WFC is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $43.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.08% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $28.16 while ending the day at $28.70. During the trading session, a total of 36.68 million shares were traded which represents a -13.43% decline from the average session volume which is 32.34 million shares. WFC had ended its last session trading at $29.92. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a market cap of $119.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.67, with a beta of 1.29. WFC 52-week low price stands at $25.10 while its 52-week high price is $54.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.93 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -29.03%. Wells Fargo & Company has the potential to record 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. BMO Capital Markets also rated TWOU as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that TWOU could surge by 28.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.56% to reach $29.50/share. It started the day trading at $22.70 and traded between $20.09 and $21.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWOU’s 50-day SMA is 22.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.13. The stock has a high of $74.25 for the year while the low is $11.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.28%, as 9.86M WFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.98% of 2U Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more TWOU shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 847,722 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,697,184 shares of TWOU, with a total valuation of $133,940,796. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TWOU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $131,048,172 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Priv… increased its 2U Inc. shares by 129.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,266,173 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,973,176 shares of 2U Inc. which are valued at $123,807,727. In the same vein, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its 2U Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 148,477 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,220,253 shares and is now valued at $122,728,148. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of 2U Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.