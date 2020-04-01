Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC), TransEnterix Inc. (NYSE:TRXC)?

The shares of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TransAlta Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. Credit Suisse was of a view that TAC is Neutral in its latest report on March 19, 2019. National Bank Financial thinks that TAC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.38.

The shares of the company added by 4.17% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.91 while ending the day at $5.24. During the trading session, a total of 630637.0 shares were traded which represents a 12.38% incline from the average session volume which is 719750.0 shares. TAC had ended its last session trading at $5.03. TransAlta Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 39.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.10, with a beta of 1.30. TransAlta Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TAC 52-week low price stands at $3.63 while its 52-week high price is $8.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TransAlta Corporation generated 333.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 288.89%. TransAlta Corporation has the potential to record 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on August 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TransEnterix Inc. (NYSE:TRXC) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Piper Jaffray also rated TRXC as Initiated on May 22, 2019, with its price target of $1.60 suggesting that TRXC could surge by 96.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.81% to reach $10.75/share. It started the day trading at $0.39 and traded between $0.35 and $0.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRXC’s 50-day SMA is 0.9305 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.6208. The stock has a high of $33.22 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.13%, as 4.48M TAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.66% of TransEnterix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -95.63% over the last six months.

BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TRXC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,085,484 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its TransEnterix Inc. shares by 2.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 715,376 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -21,056 shares of TransEnterix Inc. which are valued at $844,144. In the same vein, First Trust Advisors LP decreased its TransEnterix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 451,240 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 554,056 shares and is now valued at $653,786. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of TransEnterix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.