Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO)?

The shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on May 02, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $30 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Radian Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2019, to Buy the RDN stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on April 27, 2018. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $23.25. Macquarie was of a view that RDN is Neutral in its latest report on March 15, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that RDN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.63% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $12.635 while ending the day at $12.95. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a 6.76% incline from the average session volume which is 2.06 million shares. RDN had ended its last session trading at $14.02. Radian Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.81, with a beta of 1.57. RDN 52-week low price stands at $10.39 while its 52-week high price is $26.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.12%. Radian Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.33% to reach $32.51/share. It started the day trading at $12.01 and traded between $10.60 and $11.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IMO’s 50-day SMA is 19.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.38. The stock has a high of $30.38 for the year while the low is $7.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.72%, as 10.52M RDN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.65% of Imperial Oil Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.51, while the P/B ratio is 0.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 738.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Artisan Partners LP bought more IMO shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Artisan Partners LP purchasing 871,244 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,008,282 shares of IMO, with a total valuation of $592,291,624. First Eagle Investment Management… meanwhile bought more IMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $514,008,169 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Imperial Oil Limited shares by 4.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,984,494 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 595,842 shares of Imperial Oil Limited which are valued at $306,679,953. In the same vein, RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. increased its Imperial Oil Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 40,389 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,288,652 shares and is now valued at $269,490,138. Following these latest developments, around 69.60% of Imperial Oil Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.