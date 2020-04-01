Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP)?

The shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $25 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ProQR Therapeutics N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2018. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $32. JMP Securities was of a view that PRQR is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on September 26, 2017. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that PRQR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 20, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.02. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.00 while ending the day at $5.49. During the trading session, a total of 997964.0 shares were traded which represents a -363.76% decline from the average session volume which is 215190.0 shares. PRQR had ended its last session trading at $6.88. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.40 PRQR 52-week low price stands at $4.83 while its 52-week high price is $16.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ProQR Therapeutics N.V. generated 83.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.65%. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has the potential to record -1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.20% to reach $64.25/share. It started the day trading at $39.7729 and traded between $36.19 and $38.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMP’s 50-day SMA is 53.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.98. The stock has a high of $66.14 for the year while the low is $35.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.80%, as 2.99M PRQR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.90% of Compass Minerals International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.55, while the P/B ratio is 2.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 363.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CMP shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 77,059 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,630,432 shares of CMP, with a total valuation of $198,040,066. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $181,331,892 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Compass Minerals International Inc. shares by 7.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,822,003 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 120,323 shares of Compass Minerals International Inc. which are valued at $99,390,264. In the same vein, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its Compass Minerals International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 216,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,650,386 shares and is now valued at $90,028,556. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Compass Minerals International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.