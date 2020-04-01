Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN), Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 169.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.72.

The shares of the company added by 4.29% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.0602 while ending the day at $3.40. During the trading session, a total of 924717.0 shares were traded which represents a 33.95% incline from the average session volume which is 1.4 million shares. PGEN had ended its last session trading at $3.26. Precigen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 PGEN 52-week low price stands at $1.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Precigen Inc. generated 65.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.0%. Precigen Inc. has the potential to record -0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on February 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.63% to reach $49.64/share. It started the day trading at $33.115 and traded between $30.88 and $31.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PFG’s 50-day SMA is 45.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.03. The stock has a high of $60.81 for the year while the low is $23.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.61%, as 5.19M PGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.89% of Principal Financial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.31, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PFG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 162,369 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,786,349 shares of PFG, with a total valuation of $1,366,606,032. Nissay Asset Management Corp. meanwhile bought more PFG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $806,122,222 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Principal Financial Group Inc. shares by 3.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,389,041 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 566,626 shares of Principal Financial Group Inc. which are valued at $771,899,530. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Principal Financial Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 658,772 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,274,750 shares and is now valued at $633,656,153. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Principal Financial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.