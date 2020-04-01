Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV), T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)?

The shares of Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kitov Pharma Ltd, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on February 16, 2016, to Buy the KTOV stock while also putting a $10 price target.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.08% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.295 while ending the day at $0.31. During the trading session, a total of 3.02 million shares were traded which represents a -164.71% decline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. KTOV had ended its last session trading at $0.33. KTOV 52-week low price stands at $0.22 while its 52-week high price is $1.63.

The Kitov Pharma Ltd generated 4.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. Kitov Pharma Ltd has the potential to record -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.25% to reach $6.32/share. It started the day trading at $0.65 and traded between $0.55 and $0.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTOO’s 50-day SMA is 0.7491 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4649. The stock has a high of $3.28 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.84%, as 4.82M KTOV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.15% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 66.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … bought more TTOO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … purchasing 84,185 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,270,641 shares of TTOO, with a total valuation of $2,942,472.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… increased its T2 Biosystems Inc. shares by 10.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,263,591 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 118,549 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. which are valued at $870,614. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its T2 Biosystems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 626 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,020,820 shares and is now valued at $703,345. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.