Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS), Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)?

The shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $10 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cars.com Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from CFRA Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. Craig Hallum was of a view that CARS is Buy in its latest report on September 16, 2019. DA Davidson thinks that CARS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.92% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.26 while ending the day at $4.30. During the trading session, a total of 2.18 million shares were traded which represents a -53.85% decline from the average session volume which is 1.42 million shares. CARS had ended its last session trading at $4.67. Cars.com Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CARS 52-week low price stands at $3.52 while its 52-week high price is $23.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cars.com Inc. generated 13.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.33%. Cars.com Inc. has the potential to record 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) is now rated as Neutral. National Securities also rated BOXL as Initiated on October 22, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that BOXL could surge by 81.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.72% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.78 and traded between $0.46 and $0.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BOXL’s 50-day SMA is 0.9452 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7530. The stock has a high of $4.56 for the year while the low is $0.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 146506.76 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.41%, as 122,465 CARS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.26% of Boxlight Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 337.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 50.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.02% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 340,768 shares of BOXL, with a total valuation of $374,845. Bard Associates, Inc. meanwhile sold more BOXL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $103,125 worth of shares.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Boxlight Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 46,027 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Boxlight Corporation which are valued at $50,630. In the same vein, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S… decreased its Boxlight Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,238 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 31,438 shares and is now valued at $34,582. Following these latest developments, around 17.07% of Boxlight Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.