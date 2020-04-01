Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU), Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)?

The shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on June 27, 2019. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AngloGold Ashanti Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2018. JP Morgan was of a view that AU is Overweight in its latest report on October 16, 2017. CIBC thinks that AU is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.30% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.58 while ending the day at $16.63. During the trading session, a total of 4.47 million shares were traded which represents a -10.34% decline from the average session volume which is 4.05 million shares. AU had ended its last session trading at $17.94. AngloGold Ashanti Limited currently has a market cap of $8.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.76, with a beta of -0.54. AngloGold Ashanti Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AU 52-week low price stands at $11.29 while its 52-week high price is $23.85.

The AngloGold Ashanti Limited generated 359.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has the potential to record 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.72% to reach $7.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.71 and traded between $2.88 and $3.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DHC’s 50-day SMA is 6.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.90. The stock has a high of $11.54 for the year while the low is $2.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 36.55%, as 5.47M AU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.71% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DHC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 335,781 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,851,618 shares of DHC, with a total valuation of $225,506,677. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $185,996,923 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Diversified Healthcare Trust shares by 8.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,796,945 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,131,992 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust which are valued at $80,492,784. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Diversified Healthcare Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 429,887 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,934,964 shares and is now valued at $49,910,924. Following these latest developments, around 1.29% of Diversified Healthcare Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.