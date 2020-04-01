Is It Crazy To Buy SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) And Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEI)

The shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SL Green Realty Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $96. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that SLG is Sector Weight in its latest report on April 23, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that SLG is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 85.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $89.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.47% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $41.73 while ending the day at $43.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.88 million shares were traded which represents a -80.95% decline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. SLG had ended its last session trading at $46.08. SLG 52-week low price stands at $39.31 while its 52-week high price is $96.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.0%. SL Green Realty Corp. has the potential to record 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $1.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.71% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.44 and traded between $1.02 and $1.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CEI’s 50-day SMA is 1.3134 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.8609. The stock has a high of $605.00 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 396602.65 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.03%, as 452,246 SLG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.40% of Camber Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 52.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -86.16% over the last six months.

UBS Securities LLC meanwhile sold more CEI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $863 worth of shares.

Similarly, BofA Securities, Inc. increased its Camber Energy Inc. shares by 6,400.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 390 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 384 shares of Camber Energy Inc. which are valued at $398. Following these latest developments, around 9.99% of Camber Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.