Is It Crazy To Buy PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) And Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

The shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PBF Logistics LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on October 17, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Raymond James was of a view that PBFX is Outperform in its latest report on April 21, 2016. Barclays thinks that PBFX is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 12, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.35.

The shares of the company added by 43.22% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.73 while ending the day at $6.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -295.72% decline from the average session volume which is 257540.0 shares. PBFX had ended its last session trading at $4.72. PBF Logistics LP currently has a market cap of $465.16 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.51, with a beta of 1.66. PBF Logistics LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 PBFX 52-week low price stands at $3.06 while its 52-week high price is $22.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PBF Logistics LP generated 34.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.08%. PBF Logistics LP has the potential to record 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.92% to reach $22.28/share. It started the day trading at $18.81 and traded between $17.75 and $18.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOMD’s 50-day SMA is 18.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.40. The stock has a high of $23.06 for the year while the low is $14.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 40.11%, as 2.56M PBFX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.52% of Nomad Foods Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.91, while the P/B ratio is 1.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more NOMD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -1,974,937 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,835,761 shares of NOMD, with a total valuation of $273,868,148. Boston Partners Global Investors,… meanwhile bought more NOMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $243,288,733 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Nomad Foods Limited shares by 1.96% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,075,988 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -201,342 shares of Nomad Foods Limited which are valued at $186,002,738. In the same vein, Ninety One UK Ltd. decreased its Nomad Foods Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 168,344 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,186,293 shares and is now valued at $151,118,969. Following these latest developments, around 13.34% of Nomad Foods Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.