Is It Crazy To Buy Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) And Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

The shares of Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $68 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Papa John’s International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on January 10, 2020, to Neutral the PZZA stock while also putting a $67 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $59. Jefferies was of a view that PZZA is Hold in its latest report on November 04, 2019. CL King thinks that PZZA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.97.

The shares of the company added by 7.62% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $47.03 while ending the day at $53.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a -58.16% decline from the average session volume which is 923650.0 shares. PZZA had ended its last session trading at $49.59. PZZA 52-week low price stands at $28.55 while its 52-week high price is $70.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Papa John’s International Inc. generated 27.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.22%. Papa John’s International Inc. has the potential to record 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. Citigroup also rated CFG as Upgrade on December 16, 2019, with its price target of $41 suggesting that CFG could surge by 50.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.27% to reach $38.35/share. It started the day trading at $19.965 and traded between $18.405 and $18.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CFG’s 50-day SMA is 30.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.00. The stock has a high of $41.29 for the year while the low is $14.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.20%, as 8.13M PZZA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.91% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CFG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -148,898 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,566,377 shares of CFG, with a total valuation of $1,634,138,487. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CFG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $764,434,768 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares by 1.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,715,647 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -419,552 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. which are valued at $688,168,853. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 60,957 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 17,185,895 shares and is now valued at $544,621,013. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.