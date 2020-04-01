Is It Crazy To Buy Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) And Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

The shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $6 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Neutral the DBD stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that DBD is Underweight in its latest report on August 06, 2018. Northcoast thinks that DBD is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.38% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.43 while ending the day at $3.52. During the trading session, a total of 1.95 million shares were traded which represents a -13.0% decline from the average session volume which is 1.73 million shares. DBD had ended its last session trading at $3.72. DBD 52-week low price stands at $3.50 while its 52-week high price is $14.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated generated 280.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 234.04%. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has the potential to record 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 22.43% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.20 and traded between $11.58 and $14.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEP’s 50-day SMA is 19.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.62. The stock has a high of $30.61 for the year while the low is $6.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.13%, as 1.08M DBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.37% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.58, while the P/B ratio is 3.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 795.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC bought more HEP shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC purchasing 400,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,665,703 shares of HEP, with a total valuation of $138,246,680. Energy Income Partners LLC meanwhile bought more HEP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,987,576 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares by 35.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,947,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,153,134 shares of Holly Energy Partners L.P. which are valued at $81,860,863. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.