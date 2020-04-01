Is It Crazy To Buy Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) And AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)

The shares of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $10 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Callaway Golf Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Buy the ELY stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on September 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Stephens was of a view that ELY is Overweight in its latest report on August 09, 2019. Berenberg thinks that ELY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.98% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.02 while ending the day at $10.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a -14.82% decline from the average session volume which is 1.2 million shares. ELY had ended its last session trading at $10.87. Callaway Golf Company currently has a market cap of $999.11 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.40, with a beta of 1.68. Callaway Golf Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 ELY 52-week low price stands at $4.75 while its 52-week high price is $22.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Callaway Golf Company generated 106.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 342.31%. Callaway Golf Company has the potential to record 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.44 and traded between $0.36 and $0.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UAVS’s 50-day SMA is 0.4687 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3957. The stock has a high of $0.73 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 107536.04 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.20%, as 95,492 ELY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.60% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 212.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Virtu Financial BD LLC sold more UAVS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -25.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Virtu Financial BD LLC selling -14,515 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,492 shares of UAVS, with a total valuation of $18,505.

Following these latest developments, around 60.74% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.