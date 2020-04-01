Is It Crazy To Buy ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) And W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

The shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ArcelorMittal, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Societe Generale Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. Goldman was of a view that MT is Buy in its latest report on June 12, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that MT is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.15.

The shares of the company added by 5.54% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.175 while ending the day at $9.33. During the trading session, a total of 6.06 million shares were traded which represents a -54.99% decline from the average session volume which is 3.91 million shares. MT had ended its last session trading at $8.84. ArcelorMittal debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 MT 52-week low price stands at $6.64 while its 52-week high price is $24.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ArcelorMittal generated 5.0 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 340.91%. ArcelorMittal has the potential to record 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) is now rated as Hold. Loop Capital also rated GRA as Downgrade on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $69 suggesting that GRA could surge by 49.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.81% to reach $71.08/share. It started the day trading at $37.40 and traded between $35.03 and $35.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRA’s 50-day SMA is 54.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.30. The stock has a high of $79.71 for the year while the low is $26.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 853694.62 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.24%, as 932,576 MT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.47% of W. R. Grace & Co. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.87, while the P/B ratio is 6.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 658.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.67% over the last six months.

This move now sees The 40 North Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,865,008 shares of GRA, with a total valuation of $557,964,852. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $330,828,207 worth of shares.

Similarly, Soroban Capital Partners LP decreased its W. R. Grace & Co. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,790,996 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of W. R. Grace & Co. which are valued at $157,858,734. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its W. R. Grace & Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,913 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,415,833 shares and is now valued at $136,639,514. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of W. R. Grace & Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.