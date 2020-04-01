Is A Downturn Overdue? W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)?

The shares of W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of W&T Offshore Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 08, 2019, to Buy the WTI stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on May 23, 2018. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $8.75. KLR Group was of a view that WTI is Sell in its latest report on May 15, 2018. CapitalOne thinks that WTI is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.28.

The shares of the company added by 9.68% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.64 while ending the day at $1.70. During the trading session, a total of 5.62 million shares were traded which represents a -31.97% decline from the average session volume which is 4.26 million shares. WTI had ended its last session trading at $1.55. WTI 52-week low price stands at $1.07 while its 52-week high price is $7.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The W&T Offshore Inc. generated 32.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 70.59%. W&T Offshore Inc. has the potential to record -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. JP Morgan also rated ORCL as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $55 suggesting that ORCL could surge by 2.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.03% to reach $49.73/share. It started the day trading at $51.18 and traded between $48.00 and $48.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ORCL’s 50-day SMA is 50.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.07. The stock has a high of $60.50 for the year while the low is $39.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.45%, as 29.49M WTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.47% of Oracle Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.21, while the P/B ratio is 10.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ORCL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,841,863 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 165,621,830 shares of ORCL, with a total valuation of $8,191,655,712. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ORCL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,274,438,339 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Oracle Corporation shares by 1.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 94,200,485 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,481,407 shares of Oracle Corporation which are valued at $4,659,155,988. In the same vein, Loomis, Sayles & Co. LP decreased its Oracle Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,378,211 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 39,048,373 shares and is now valued at $1,931,332,529. Following these latest developments, around 36.36% of Oracle Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.