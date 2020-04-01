Is A Downturn Overdue? WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX), Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)?

The shares of WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WPX Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Imperial Capital was of a view that WPX is Outperform in its latest report on December 17, 2019. Siebert Williams Shank thinks that WPX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 26 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.20.

The shares of the company added by 8.54% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.8824 while ending the day at $3.05. During the trading session, a total of 15.6 million shares were traded which represents a -34.62% decline from the average session volume which is 11.59 million shares. WPX had ended its last session trading at $2.81. WPX Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.28, with a beta of 2.89. WPX Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 WPX 52-week low price stands at $1.94 while its 52-week high price is $15.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The WPX Energy Inc. generated 60.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. WPX Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Canaccord Genuity also rated PTON as Reiterated on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $40 suggesting that PTON could surge by 28.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.15% to reach $37.33/share. It started the day trading at $28.565 and traded between $26.54 and $26.55 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $37.02 for the year while the low is $17.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.21%, as 23.43M WPX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 53.48% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more PTON shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 4,037,310 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,778,156 shares of PTON, with a total valuation of $474,498,984. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more PTON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $158,590,912 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Peloton Interactive Inc. shares by 1.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,962,678 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -86,482 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. which are valued at $132,453,876. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Peloton Interactive Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,835,332 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,319,000 shares and is now valued at $88,584,110. Following these latest developments, around 16.40% of Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.