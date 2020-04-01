Is A Downturn Overdue? The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI)?

The shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $128 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Procter & Gamble Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Buy the PG stock while also putting a $117 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $120. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on March 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 130. Goldman was of a view that PG is Buy in its latest report on June 28, 2019. Barclays thinks that PG is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 112.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $108.95 while ending the day at $110.00. During the trading session, a total of 21.38 million shares were traded which represents a -110.45% decline from the average session volume which is 10.16 million shares. PG had ended its last session trading at $115.00. The Procter & Gamble Company currently has a market cap of $273.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 60.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.41, with a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 PG 52-week low price stands at $94.34 while its 52-week high price is $128.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Procter & Gamble Company generated 6.28 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.35%. The Procter & Gamble Company has the potential to record 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. RBC Capital Mkts also rated DHI as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $44 suggesting that DHI could surge by 42.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.71% to reach $59.27/share. It started the day trading at $36.82 and traded between $33.55 and $34.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DHI’s 50-day SMA is 51.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.67. The stock has a high of $62.54 for the year while the low is $25.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.98%, as 6.94M PG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of D.R. Horton Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.25, while the P/B ratio is 1.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DHI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -19,651 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,987,160 shares of DHI, with a total valuation of $2,023,576,013. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,089,446,984 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its D.R. Horton Inc. shares by 0.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,593,139 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 111,469 shares of D.R. Horton Inc. which are valued at $830,646,515. In the same vein, Sanders Capital LLC increased its D.R. Horton Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,635,568 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,485,650 shares and is now valued at $824,920,576. Following these latest developments, around 6.70% of D.R. Horton Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.