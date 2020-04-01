Is A Downturn Overdue? Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)?

The shares of Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $4 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Select Energy Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on February 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Johnson Rice was of a view that WTTR is Buy in its latest report on February 13, 2019. Citigroup thinks that WTTR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.33.

The shares of the company added by 10.62% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.94 while ending the day at $3.23. During the trading session, a total of 512074.0 shares were traded which represents a -11.65% decline from the average session volume which is 458630.0 shares. WTTR had ended its last session trading at $2.92. Select Energy Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 WTTR 52-week low price stands at $2.22 while its 52-week high price is $12.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Select Energy Services Inc. generated 79.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 225.0%. Select Energy Services Inc. has the potential to record -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $56. Wells Fargo also rated USB as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $44 suggesting that USB could surge by 34.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.96% to reach $52.89/share. It started the day trading at $36.365 and traded between $33.915 and $34.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USB’s 50-day SMA is 46.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.34. The stock has a high of $61.11 for the year while the low is $28.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.22%, as 16.83M WTTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.11% of U.S. Bancorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.29, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.75% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 132,459,618 shares of USB, with a total valuation of $6,151,424,660. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more USB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,154,709,968 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its U.S. Bancorp shares by 0.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 67,515,073 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -165,258 shares of U.S. Bancorp which are valued at $3,135,399,990. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its U.S. Bancorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 212,791 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 64,550,087 shares and is now valued at $2,997,706,040. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.