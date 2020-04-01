Is A Downturn Overdue? Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN), Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.71% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.2701 while ending the day at $0.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a 66.22% incline from the average session volume which is 4.13 million shares. OCGN had ended its last session trading at $0.29. OCGN 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $21.60.

The Ocugen Inc. generated 7.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. Ocugen Inc. has the potential to record -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets published a research note on September 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.66% to reach $3.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.44 and traded between $0.3601 and $0.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SINT’s 50-day SMA is 0.8426 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7570. The stock has a high of $7.20 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 138956.21 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.11%, as 148,836 OCGN shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.03% over the last six months.

UBS Securities LLC meanwhile sold more SINT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,611 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Sintx Technologies Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 267 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sintx Technologies Inc. which are valued at $162. Following these latest developments, around 5.14% of Sintx Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.