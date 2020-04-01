Is A Downturn Overdue? Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO)?

The shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has been pegged with a rating of Positive by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $43 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lennar Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Neutral the LEN stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $66. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on December 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that LEN is Sector Perform in its latest report on December 17, 2019. Barclays thinks that LEN is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 63.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.40% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $37.66 while ending the day at $38.20. During the trading session, a total of 4.58 million shares were traded which represents a -6.74% decline from the average session volume which is 4.29 million shares. LEN had ended its last session trading at $39.96. Lennar Corporation currently has a market cap of $12.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.05, with a beta of 1.24. LEN 52-week low price stands at $25.42 while its 52-week high price is $71.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lennar Corporation generated 1.21 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.36%. Lennar Corporation has the potential to record 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. JP Morgan also rated TCO as Downgrade on October 08, 2019, with its price target of $42 suggesting that TCO could surge by 17.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.06% to reach $50.50/share. It started the day trading at $45.50 and traded between $40.50 and $41.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TCO’s 50-day SMA is 44.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.02. The stock has a high of $54.50 for the year while the low is $26.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 132.13%, as 9.23M LEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.39% of Taubman Centers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 36.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TCO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 12,741 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,747,324 shares of TCO, with a total valuation of $455,385,687. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $308,423,795 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… increased its Taubman Centers Inc. shares by 1.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,653,789 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 60,809 shares of Taubman Centers Inc. which are valued at $294,336,255. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Taubman Centers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 355,498 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,126,562 shares and is now valued at $162,768,818. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Taubman Centers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.