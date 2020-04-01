Is A Downturn Overdue? Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT), Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSE:APT)?

The shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2013. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Brigantine advised investors in its research note published on March 29, 2012, to Buy the GILT stock while also putting a $5.50 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on June 22, 2011. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on March 22, 2007, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. William Blair was of a view that GILT is Outperform in its latest report on January 18, 2007.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.28.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.58% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.07 while ending the day at $7.09. During the trading session, a total of 544030.0 shares were traded which represents a 8.37% incline from the average session volume which is 593720.0 shares. GILT had ended its last session trading at $7.43. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. currently has a market cap of $400.02 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.09, with a beta of 0.87. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 GILT 52-week low price stands at $4.70 while its 52-week high price is $10.76.

The Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. generated 101.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on March 30, 2010 where it informed investors and clients that Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSE:APT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Dougherty & Company also rated APT as Initiated on October 16, 2009, with its price target of $10 suggesting that APT could down by -383.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.31% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $13.00 and traded between $11.55 and $12.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APT’s 50-day SMA is 9.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.00. The stock has a high of $41.59 for the year while the low is $3.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.31%, as 3.58M GILT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 33.80% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 53.45, while the P/B ratio is 4.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 243.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 234.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more APT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -19,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,058,728 shares of APT, with a total valuation of $22,233,288. Polar Asset Management Partners, … meanwhile bought more APT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,728,116 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 471,840 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. which are valued at $9,908,640. Following these latest developments, around 9.90% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.