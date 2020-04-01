Is A Downturn Overdue? Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW), Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)?

The shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on October 31, 2019, to Outperform the AAWW stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $39. Susquehanna was of a view that AAWW is Neutral in its latest report on September 17, 2019. Cowen thinks that AAWW is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $48.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.65.

The shares of the company added by 15.68% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $22.35 while ending the day at $25.67. During the trading session, a total of 793522.0 shares were traded which represents a -12.35% decline from the average session volume which is 706310.0 shares. AAWW had ended its last session trading at $22.19. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 AAWW 52-week low price stands at $14.97 while its 52-week high price is $51.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.80 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. generated 113.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 74.21%. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $91. Buckingham Research also rated OSK as Upgrade on November 11, 2019, with its price target of $105 suggesting that OSK could surge by 27.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.23% to reach $88.46/share. It started the day trading at $65.31 and traded between $60.76 and $64.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OSK’s 50-day SMA is 74.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 80.46. The stock has a high of $95.62 for the year while the low is $46.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.70%, as 2.68M AAWW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.98% of Oshkosh Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.24, while the P/B ratio is 1.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 795.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought more OSK shares, increasing its portfolio by 23.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchasing 1,353,706 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,079,037 shares of OSK, with a total valuation of $510,752,520. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OSK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $482,013,515 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Oshkosh Corporation shares by 0.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,368,624 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 39,715 shares of Oshkosh Corporation which are valued at $459,496,222. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Oshkosh Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 47,737 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,262,987 shares and is now valued at $235,424,512. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Oshkosh Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.