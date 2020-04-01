Expensive Market, What To Buy? Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSE:YUMA), Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

The shares of Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSE:YUMA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by MLV & Co in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2015. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. MLV & Co wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yuma Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.08.

The shares of the company added by 4.98% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.45 while ending the day at $1.54. During the trading session, a total of 579816.0 shares were traded which represents a -130.2% decline from the average session volume which is 251880.0 shares. YUMA had ended its last session trading at $1.47. Yuma Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 YUMA 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $8.60.

The Yuma Energy Inc. generated 1.45 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $69.50. ROTH Capital also rated IIPR as Initiated on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $110 suggesting that IIPR could surge by 24.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $80.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.23% to reach $100.10/share. It started the day trading at $80.79 and traded between $73.55 and $75.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IIPR’s 50-day SMA is 85.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 90.91. The stock has a high of $139.53 for the year while the low is $40.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.99%, as 2.74M YUMA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.60% of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 38.62, while the P/B ratio is 1.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 590.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IIPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 111,349 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,745,621 shares of IIPR, with a total valuation of $160,492,395. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more IIPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $117,543,359 worth of shares.

Similarly, TimesSquare Capital Management LL… increased its Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. shares by 105.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 559,825 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 287,840 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. which are valued at $51,470,311. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,859 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 430,975 shares and is now valued at $39,623,842. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.