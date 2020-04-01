Expensive Market, What To Buy? Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR), Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

The shares of Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Newpark Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Johnson Rice Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2018. Cowen was of a view that NR is Market Perform in its latest report on January 19, 2017. Credit Suisse thinks that NR is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.25.

The shares of the company added by 10.02% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.856 while ending the day at $0.90. During the trading session, a total of 699525.0 shares were traded which represents a 39.7% incline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. NR had ended its last session trading at $0.82. Newpark Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 NR 52-week low price stands at $0.80 while its 52-week high price is $9.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Newpark Resources Inc. generated 48.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. Newpark Resources Inc. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on August 10, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Stifel also rated CNTY as Initiated on January 10, 2018, with its price target of $13 suggesting that CNTY could surge by 79.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.98% to reach $11.90/share. It started the day trading at $2.6799 and traded between $2.41 and $2.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNTY’s 50-day SMA is 6.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.79. The stock has a high of $10.41 for the year while the low is $1.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 547742.32 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.27%, as 636,860 NR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.37% of Century Casinos Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 355.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Royce & Associates LP sold more CNTY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Royce & Associates LP selling -54,363 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,730,262 shares of CNTY, with a total valuation of $19,057,229. Russell Investment Management LLC meanwhile bought more CNTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,176,279 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Century Casinos Inc. shares by 8.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,253,365 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 181,983 shares of Century Casinos Inc. which are valued at $15,728,488. In the same vein, Rice, Hall, James & Associates LL… increased its Century Casinos Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,508 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,880,995 shares and is now valued at $13,129,345. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Century Casinos Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.