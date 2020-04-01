Expensive Market, What To Buy? Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV), Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

The shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eaton Vance Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on December 13, 2019, to Neutral the EV stock while also putting a $49 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on May 20, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on January 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 39. JP Morgan was of a view that EV is Underweight in its latest report on November 28, 2018. Citigroup thinks that EV is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $41.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.53% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $31.84 while ending the day at $32.25. During the trading session, a total of 717265.0 shares were traded which represents a -3.45% decline from the average session volume which is 693340.0 shares. EV had ended its last session trading at $33.78. Eaton Vance Corp. currently has a market cap of $3.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.70, with a beta of 1.53. EV 52-week low price stands at $23.59 while its 52-week high price is $51.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.49%. Eaton Vance Corp. has the potential to record 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. DNB Markets also rated FRO as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $8.75 suggesting that FRO could surge by 27.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.82% to reach $13.20/share. It started the day trading at $10.12 and traded between $9.47 and $9.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FRO’s 50-day SMA is 8.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.35. The stock has a high of $13.33 for the year while the low is $6.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.60%, as 3.77M EV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.87% of Frontline Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.40, while the P/B ratio is 1.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.60% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Folketrygdfondet selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,636,648 shares of FRO, with a total valuation of $54,354,147. Evermore Global Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more FRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,388,054 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Frontline Ltd. shares by 2.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,856,605 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 82,917 shares of Frontline Ltd. which are valued at $23,395,595. In the same vein, Odey Asset Management LLP increased its Frontline Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 609,589 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,440,172 shares and is now valued at $19,985,009. Following these latest developments, around 33.80% of Frontline Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.