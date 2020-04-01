Expensive Market, What To Buy? Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

The shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $117 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Camden Property Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 124. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CPT is Neutral in its latest report on November 07, 2019. CapitalOne thinks that CPT is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 119.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $111.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.92% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $76.85 while ending the day at $79.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.55 million shares were traded which represents a -73.87% decline from the average session volume which is 889950.0 shares. CPT had ended its last session trading at $83.34. Camden Property Trust currently has a market cap of $7.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 36.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.01, with a beta of 0.73. CPT 52-week low price stands at $62.48 while its 52-week high price is $120.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.61%. Camden Property Trust has the potential to record 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Buckingham Research also rated ECPG as Initiated on January 03, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that ECPG could surge by 49.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.21% to reach $46.67/share. It started the day trading at $28.0079 and traded between $22.00 and $23.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ECPG’s 50-day SMA is 33.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.58. The stock has a high of $40.16 for the year while the low is $15.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.25%, as 6.06M CPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.52% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.38, while the P/B ratio is 0.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 482.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ECPG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 86,636 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,187,120 shares of ECPG, with a total valuation of $155,593,379. Broad Run Investment Management L… meanwhile sold more ECPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $142,356,578 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… decreased its Encore Capital Group Inc. shares by 1.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,381,756 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -68,450 shares of Encore Capital Group Inc. which are valued at $125,666,053. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Encore Capital Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 159,632 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,123,456 shares and is now valued at $116,067,625. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Encore Capital Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.