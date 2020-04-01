Expensive Market, What To Buy? American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL), Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

The shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Overweight the AEL stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on April 30, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on December 06, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that AEL is Outperform in its latest report on November 08, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that AEL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 04, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $28.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.05% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.45 while ending the day at $18.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -52.97% decline from the average session volume which is 659630.0 shares. AEL had ended its last session trading at $19.80. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company currently has a market cap of $1.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.70, with a beta of 1.81. AEL 52-week low price stands at $9.07 while its 52-week high price is $34.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.2%. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has the potential to record 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $2.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.91% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.60 and traded between $1.64 and $1.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PHIO’s 50-day SMA is 4.5136 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.4452. The stock has a high of $28.88 for the year while the low is $2.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5577.02 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 666.70%, as 42,759 AEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.88% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 238.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more PHIO shares, increasing its portfolio by 474.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 153,356 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 185,705 shares of PHIO, with a total valuation of $544,116. Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more PHIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $271,945 worth of shares.

Similarly, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares by 12.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,407 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,582 shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. which are valued at $42,213. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,186 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,071 shares and is now valued at $17,788. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.