Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)?

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.93% on 03/31/20. The shares fell to a low of $28.64 before closing at $29.34. Intraday shares traded counted 11.06 million, which was -104.11% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.42M. CAG’s previous close was $28.23 while the outstanding shares total 485.59M. The firm has a beta of 0.87, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.80, and a growth ratio of 2.05. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.46, with weekly volatility at 7.59% and ATR at 2.26. The CAG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.83 and a $35.59 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Conagra Brands Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.25 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CAG, the company has in raw cash 192.0 million on their books with 1.17 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.03 billion million total, with 3.43 billion as their total liabilities.

CAG were able to record 243.8 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -44.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 427.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Conagra Brands Inc. recorded a total of 2.82 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 15.5% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 15.25%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CAG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CAG attractive?

In related news, Director, JANA PARTNERS LLC sold 858,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 31.99, for a total value of 27,451,931. As the sale deal closes, the Director, JANA PARTNERS LLC now sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,705,351. Also, Director, OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 02. The shares were price at an average price of 34.00 per share, with a total market value of 491,300. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, OMTVEDT CRAIG P now holds 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 868,189. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

9 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Conagra Brands Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CAG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $32.93.