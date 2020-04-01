Analysts Turn Mixed On WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC), Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

The shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WEC Energy Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Overweight the WEC stock while also putting a $96 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $97. JP Morgan was of a view that WEC is Neutral in its latest report on October 08, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that WEC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $92.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $86.91 while ending the day at $88.13. During the trading session, a total of 3.9 million shares were traded which represents a -90.22% decline from the average session volume which is 2.05 million shares. WEC had ended its last session trading at $91.89. WEC Energy Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $27.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.95, with a beta of 0.24. WEC Energy Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 WEC 52-week low price stands at $68.01 while its 52-week high price is $109.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.77 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WEC Energy Group Inc. generated 37.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -72.73%. WEC Energy Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. SunTrust also rated WGO as Reiterated on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $65 suggesting that WGO could surge by 31.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.62% to reach $40.75/share. It started the day trading at $30.58 and traded between $27.08 and $27.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WGO’s 50-day SMA is 47.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.50. The stock has a high of $63.45 for the year while the low is $16.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.57%, as 2.99M WEC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.28% of Winnebago Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.99, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 746.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WGO shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 230,406 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,589,224 shares of WGO, with a total valuation of $238,134,833. Punch Card Management LP meanwhile bought more WGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $123,796,049 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Winnebago Industries Inc. shares by 1.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,146,157 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -27,727 shares of Winnebago Industries Inc. which are valued at $111,364,087. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Winnebago Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 173,959 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,019,175 shares and is now valued at $104,774,991. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Winnebago Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.