Analysts Turn Mixed On Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

The shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $90 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Twilio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Neutral the TWLO stock while also putting a $105 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $150. Wells Fargo was of a view that TWLO is Overweight in its latest report on January 27, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that TWLO is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 13, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 127.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.74% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $88.94 while ending the day at $89.49. During the trading session, a total of 5.2 million shares were traded which represents a -43.98% decline from the average session volume which is 3.61 million shares. TWLO had ended its last session trading at $97.00. Twilio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.30 TWLO 52-week low price stands at $68.06 while its 52-week high price is $151.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Twilio Inc. generated 253.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.33%. Twilio Inc. has the potential to record -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Craig Hallum also rated WIFI as Reiterated on November 06, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that WIFI could surge by 47.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.96% to reach $20.19/share. It started the day trading at $10.77 and traded between $9.82 and $10.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WIFI’s 50-day SMA is 11.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.53. The stock has a high of $25.98 for the year while the low is $6.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.02%, as 4.31M TWLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.16% of Boingo Wireless Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 925.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WIFI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 66,036 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,652,377 shares of WIFI, with a total valuation of $46,275,617. Handelsbanken Fonder AB meanwhile bought more WIFI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,822,996 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Boingo Wireless Inc. shares by 3.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,098,396 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -125,861 shares of Boingo Wireless Inc. which are valued at $39,256,677. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Boingo Wireless Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 113,253 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,996,482 shares and is now valued at $37,965,427. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Boingo Wireless Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.