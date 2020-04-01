Analysts Turn Mixed On Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE), The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $51 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sealed Air Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on July 15, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $39. Vertical Research was of a view that SEE is Hold in its latest report on February 08, 2019. Goldman thinks that SEE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $38.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.96% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $24.45 while ending the day at $24.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.62 million shares were traded which represents a -3.19% decline from the average session volume which is 1.57 million shares. SEE had ended its last session trading at $25.73. Sealed Air Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.65, with a beta of 1.04. SEE 52-week low price stands at $17.06 while its 52-week high price is $47.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sealed Air Corporation generated 262.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.36%. Sealed Air Corporation has the potential to record 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Piper Sandler also rated MAC as Downgrade on February 12, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that MAC could surge by 76.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.32% to reach $23.54/share. It started the day trading at $6.20 and traded between $5.50 and $5.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAC’s 50-day SMA is 18.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.74. The stock has a high of $44.73 for the year while the low is $5.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 37.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.51%, as 33.96M SEE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.16% of The Macerich Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.32, while the P/B ratio is 0.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.18% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,286,237 shares of MAC, with a total valuation of $475,504,960. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $394,675,841 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… decreased its The Macerich Company shares by 10.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,284,008 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,098,922 shares of The Macerich Company which are valued at $352,939,443. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Macerich Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,244,170 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,298,406 shares and is now valued at $230,713,451. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of The Macerich Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.