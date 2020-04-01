Analysts Turn Mixed On Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M), Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

The shares of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Macy’s Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on February 26, 2020, to Market Perform the M stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Neutral rating by Atlantic Equities in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Goldman was of a view that M is Sell in its latest report on December 09, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that M is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.83 while ending the day at $4.91. During the trading session, a total of 35.5 million shares were traded which represents a -94.09% decline from the average session volume which is 18.29 million shares. M had ended its last session trading at $5.37. Macy’s Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 M 52-week low price stands at $4.73 while its 52-week high price is $26.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Macy’s Inc. generated 685.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 79.25%. Macy’s Inc. has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.22% to reach $40.09/share. It started the day trading at $24.48 and traded between $22.52 and $23.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLS’s 50-day SMA is 38.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.46. The stock has a high of $54.16 for the year while the low is $18.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.84%, as 4.25M M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.25% of Flowserve Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.40, while the P/B ratio is 1.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. bought more FLS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. purchasing 175,939 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,550,570 shares of FLS, with a total valuation of $705,357,408. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $555,827,579 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Eagle Investment Management… increased its Flowserve Corporation shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,116,082 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 53,150 shares of Flowserve Corporation which are valued at $486,945,336. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Flowserve Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 71,853 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,720,523 shares and is now valued at $350,477,819. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Flowserve Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.