Analysts Turn Mixed On Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT), El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.40% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.46 while ending the day at $0.47. During the trading session, a total of 2.43 million shares were traded which represents a 23.15% incline from the average session volume which is 3.16 million shares. LLIT had ended its last session trading at $0.63. LLIT 52-week low price stands at $0.32 while its 52-week high price is $3.38.

The Lianluo Smart Limited generated 54000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on July 26, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.10% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.64 and traded between $8.02 and $8.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LOCO’s 50-day SMA is 12.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.33. The stock has a high of $16.65 for the year while the low is $6.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.72%, as 4.07M LLIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.54% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.75, while the P/B ratio is 1.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 392.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LOCO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -48,269 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,979,185 shares of LOCO, with a total valuation of $38,431,487. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile bought more LOCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,692,101 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares by 1.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,973,968 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -31,852 shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. which are valued at $25,464,187. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 427,896 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,846,120 shares and is now valued at $23,814,948. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.