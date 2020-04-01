Analysts Turn Mixed On Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

The shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $16 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ichor Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on November 06, 2019, to Market Perform the ICHR stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $34. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on September 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. DA Davidson was of a view that ICHR is Neutral in its latest report on July 08, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that ICHR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.535 while ending the day at $19.16. During the trading session, a total of 647941.0 shares were traded which represents a -44.02% decline from the average session volume which is 449900.0 shares. ICHR had ended its last session trading at $20.69. Ichor Holdings Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ICHR 52-week low price stands at $13.68 while its 52-week high price is $39.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ichor Holdings Ltd. generated 60.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 41.18%. Ichor Holdings Ltd. has the potential to record 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Credit Suisse also rated HAL as Downgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that HAL could surge by 58.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.54% to reach $16.60/share. It started the day trading at $6.99 and traded between $6.54 and $6.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HAL’s 50-day SMA is 15.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.89. The stock has a high of $32.30 for the year while the low is $4.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.02%, as 40.08M ICHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.57% of Halliburton Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 21.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 17,507,654 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 94,741,635 shares of HAL, with a total valuation of $1,606,818,130. Dodge & Cox meanwhile sold more HAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $768,145,451 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Halliburton Company shares by 2.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 43,493,352 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -890,541 shares of Halliburton Company which are valued at $737,647,250. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Halliburton Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,200,817 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 42,877,333 shares and is now valued at $727,199,568. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Halliburton Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.