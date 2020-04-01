Analysts Turn Mixed On GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY), Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

The shares of GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on August 08, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GreenSky Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on August 07, 2019, to Neutral the GSKY stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on August 06, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on July 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Guggenheim was of a view that GSKY is Neutral in its latest report on May 08, 2019. Sandler O’Neill thinks that GSKY is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.17% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.74 while ending the day at $3.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.25 million shares were traded which represents a -40.37% decline from the average session volume which is 894080.0 shares. GSKY had ended its last session trading at $4.16. GSKY 52-week low price stands at $3.06 while its 52-week high price is $16.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GreenSky Inc. generated 445.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.33%. GreenSky Inc. has the potential to record 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Guggenheim also rated ALTR as Downgrade on January 23, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that ALTR could surge by 21.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.55% to reach $33.71/share. It started the day trading at $27.216 and traded between $24.68 and $26.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALTR’s 50-day SMA is 33.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.31. The stock has a high of $43.28 for the year while the low is $23.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.88%, as 5.20M GSKY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.68% of Altair Engineering Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 387.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ALTR shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 163,783 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,550,247 shares of ALTR, with a total valuation of $123,548,596. Pictet Asset Management SA meanwhile bought more ALTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $122,842,538 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Altair Engineering Inc. shares by 7.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,049,377 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 221,219 shares of Altair Engineering Inc. which are valued at $106,118,320. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Altair Engineering Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 78,731 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,569,704 shares and is now valued at $89,425,699. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Altair Engineering Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.