Analysts Turn Mixed On Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS), Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)

The shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Wunderlich in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2014. The Services company has also assigned a $5 price target. Wunderlich wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Globus Maritime Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wunderlich advised investors in its research note published on September 12, 2012, to Hold the GLBS stock while also putting a $3.50 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Wunderlich Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2012. That day the Wunderlich set price target on the stock to $4.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Wunderlich in its report released on October 07, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $200.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.96% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.5506 while ending the day at $0.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a -7.99% decline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. GLBS had ended its last session trading at $0.72. GLBS 52-week low price stands at $0.30 while its 52-week high price is $3.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Globus Maritime Limited generated 2.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.31% to reach $4.44/share. It started the day trading at $0.353 and traded between $0.3066 and $0.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PDS’s 50-day SMA is 0.9549 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2533. The stock has a high of $3.01 for the year while the low is $0.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.98%, as 8.64M GLBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.14% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.89, while the P/B ratio is 0.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… sold more PDS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -15.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… selling -2,472,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,737,500 shares of PDS, with a total valuation of $16,759,750. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. meanwhile sold more PDS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,306,053 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Precision Drilling Corporation shares by 0.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,921,474 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 13,103 shares of Precision Drilling Corporation which are valued at $9,664,198. In the same vein, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its Precision Drilling Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 997,836 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,977,036 shares and is now valued at $6,071,984. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Precision Drilling Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.