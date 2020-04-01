Analysts Turn Mixed On Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI), Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

The shares of Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on July 02, 2019. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Frank’s International N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on March 14, 2018. Deutsche Bank was of a view that FI is Hold in its latest report on October 10, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that FI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 25, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.69% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.52 while ending the day at $2.59. During the trading session, a total of 810378.0 shares were traded which represents a 3.0% incline from the average session volume which is 835460.0 shares. FI had ended its last session trading at $2.90. Frank’s International N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 FI 52-week low price stands at $1.66 while its 52-week high price is $6.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Frank’s International N.V. generated 196.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -116.67%. Frank’s International N.V. has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.64% to reach $30.40/share. It started the day trading at $19.8499 and traded between $17.71 and $18.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HOG’s 50-day SMA is 28.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.04. The stock has a high of $41.40 for the year while the low is $14.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.01%, as 14.75M FI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.69% of Harley-Davidson Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.10, while the P/B ratio is 1.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HOG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -257,215 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,912,292 shares of HOG, with a total valuation of $515,317,537. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $341,834,703 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dodge & Cox decreased its Harley-Davidson Inc. shares by 0.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,012,436 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -33,150 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. which are valued at $305,078,925. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Harley-Davidson Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 234,264 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,115,090 shares and is now valued at $277,736,792. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.