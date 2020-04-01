Analysts Turn Mixed On Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY), Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

The shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on August 07, 2019. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on May 07, 2019, to Outperform the BPY stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2017. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on August 05, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.05% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.89 while ending the day at $8.06. During the trading session, a total of 5.65 million shares were traded which represents a -92.27% decline from the average session volume which is 2.94 million shares. BPY had ended its last session trading at $8.40. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 BPY 52-week low price stands at $7.11 while its 52-week high price is $21.22.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.03%.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.52% to reach $5.17/share. It started the day trading at $0.52 and traded between $0.43 and $0.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SDRL’s 50-day SMA is 1.0529 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.1124. The stock has a high of $10.15 for the year while the low is $0.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.39%, as 10.14M BPY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.46% of Seadrill Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 964.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.52% over the last six months.

This move now sees The King Street Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,657,192 shares of SDRL, with a total valuation of $7,322,911.

Similarly, Odey Asset Management LLP decreased its Seadrill Limited shares by 6.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,502,848 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -237,814 shares of Seadrill Limited which are valued at $3,853,133. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Seadrill Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 363 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,830,619 shares and is now valued at $3,113,681. Following these latest developments, around 27.54% of Seadrill Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.