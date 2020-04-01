Analysts Turn Mixed On Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

The shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aramark, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Sell the ARMK stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $43. Oppenheimer was of a view that ARMK is Outperform in its latest report on August 23, 2019. Stifel thinks that ARMK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 49.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.31% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $19.55 while ending the day at $19.97. During the trading session, a total of 3.95 million shares were traded which represents a 6.26% incline from the average session volume which is 4.21 million shares. ARMK had ended its last session trading at $21.09. Aramark currently has a market cap of $5.09 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.80, with a beta of 1.42. Aramark debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ARMK 52-week low price stands at $9.65 while its 52-week high price is $47.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aramark generated 264.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.42%. Aramark has the potential to record 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. UBS also rated GEL as Downgrade on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that GEL could surge by 62.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 30.67% to reach $10.43/share. It started the day trading at $4.05 and traded between $3.07 and $3.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GEL’s 50-day SMA is 11.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.77. The stock has a high of $23.92 for the year while the low is $2.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.29%, as 3.94M ARMK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.67% of Genesis Energy L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.27, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more GEL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -464,080 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,412,902 shares of GEL, with a total valuation of $172,910,117. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile sold more GEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $129,929,542 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its Genesis Energy L.P. shares by 0.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,653,010 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,670 shares of Genesis Energy L.P. which are valued at $95,854,389. In the same vein, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its Genesis Energy L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 556,522 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,860,054 shares and is now valued at $87,980,336. Following these latest developments, around 5.60% of Genesis Energy L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.