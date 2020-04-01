Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI), Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

The shares of Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on August 03, 2018. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Titan International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2015. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on May 06, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Wm Smith was of a view that TWI is Not Rated in its latest report on April 06, 2015. Oppenheimer thinks that TWI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 24, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.63% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.475 while ending the day at $1.55. During the trading session, a total of 508755.0 shares were traded which represents a -29.95% decline from the average session volume which is 391510.0 shares. TWI had ended its last session trading at $1.66. Titan International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TWI 52-week low price stands at $1.35 while its 52-week high price is $7.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Titan International Inc. generated 66.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 105.0%. Titan International Inc. has the potential to record -0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.99% to reach $13.25/share. It started the day trading at $8.35 and traded between $7.3346 and $8.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XAIR’s 50-day SMA is 6.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.29. The stock has a high of $12.50 for the year while the low is $3.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 260.14%, as 1.22M TWI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.82% of Beyond Air Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 549.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 73.91% over the past 90 days while it gained 85.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kingdon Capital Management LLC bought more XAIR shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kingdon Capital Management LLC purchasing 136,612 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 537,471 shares of XAIR, with a total valuation of $4,450,260.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Beyond Air Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 357,477 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Beyond Air Inc. which are valued at $2,959,910. In the same vein, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its Beyond Air Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 144,312 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 236,714 shares and is now valued at $1,959,992. Following these latest developments, around 8.90% of Beyond Air Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.