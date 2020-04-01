Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA), Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

The shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Underweight the PAA stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on March 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PAA is Neutral in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that PAA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.69.

The shares of the company added by 5.60% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.80 while ending the day at $5.28. During the trading session, a total of 15.14 million shares were traded which represents a -119.05% decline from the average session volume which is 6.91 million shares. PAA had ended its last session trading at $5.00. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. currently has a market cap of $4.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.32, with a beta of 1.67. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 PAA 52-week low price stands at $3.00 while its 52-week high price is $25.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Plains All American Pipeline L.P. generated 82.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.52%. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has the potential to record 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $5.50. Cowen also rated VLRS as Reiterated on January 28, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that VLRS could surge by 73.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.72% to reach $12.89/share. It started the day trading at $3.82 and traded between $3.38 and $3.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VLRS’s 50-day SMA is 9.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.00. The stock has a high of $13.45 for the year while the low is $2.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 221522.62 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 81.66%, as 402,418 PAA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.49% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.02, while the P/B ratio is 1.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 488.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harris Associates LP sold more VLRS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harris Associates LP selling -349,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,894,758 shares of VLRS, with a total valuation of $59,242,318. INCA Investments LLC meanwhile sold more VLRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,626,775 worth of shares.

Similarly, Teewinot Capital Advisers LLC decreased its Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,710,804 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. which are valued at $47,343,580. In the same vein, Frontier Capital Management Co. L… decreased its Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 231,992 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,308,903 shares and is now valued at $23,204,475.