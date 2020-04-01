Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY), Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU)

The shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $357 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of O’Reilly Automotive Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Neutral the ORLY stock while also putting a $415 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Atlantic Equities Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. That day the Atlantic Equities set price target on the stock to $393. Goldman was of a view that ORLY is Neutral in its latest report on December 09, 2019. Nomura thinks that ORLY is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $299.37 while ending the day at $301.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a -13.42% decline from the average session volume which is 970850.0 shares. ORLY had ended its last session trading at $318.19. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. currently has a market cap of $23.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.29, with a beta of 0.77. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 ORLY 52-week low price stands at $251.51 while its 52-week high price is $454.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The O’Reilly Automotive Inc. generated 40.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.71%. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. has the potential to record 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 21.17% to reach $1.92/share. It started the day trading at $1.7837 and traded between $1.40 and $1.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QUMU’s 50-day SMA is 1.9124 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.8171. The stock has a high of $4.78 for the year while the low is $1.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13985.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.19%, as 10,882 ORLY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.09% of Qumu Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 90.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. bought more QUMU shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. purchasing 25,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,392,522 shares of QUMU, with a total valuation of $2,367,287. Fondren Management LP meanwhile bought more QUMU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,734,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Qumu Corporation shares by 0.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 772,856 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,702 shares of Qumu Corporation which are valued at $1,313,855. In the same vein, Herald Investment Management Ltd. increased its Qumu Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 696,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 696,000 shares and is now valued at $1,183,200. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Qumu Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.