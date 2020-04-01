Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH), Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

The shares of Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Equitable Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Overweight the EQH stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $20. Citigroup was of a view that EQH is Neutral in its latest report on June 05, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that EQH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.53% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.37 while ending the day at $14.45. During the trading session, a total of 4.41 million shares were traded which represents a 0.33% incline from the average session volume which is 4.42 million shares. EQH had ended its last session trading at $15.46. EQH 52-week low price stands at $9.89 while its 52-week high price is $27.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.47%. Equitable Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is now rated as Buy. JP Morgan also rated MMP as Upgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $59 suggesting that MMP could surge by 35.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.55% to reach $56.53/share. It started the day trading at $36.72 and traded between $33.68 and $36.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MMP’s 50-day SMA is 51.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.78. The stock has a high of $67.75 for the year while the low is $22.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.77%, as 5.29M EQH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.33% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.18, while the P/B ratio is 3.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more MMP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -1,113,594 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,920,669 shares of MMP, with a total valuation of $923,022,494. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more MMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $687,253,412 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares by 0.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,937,985 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,678 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. which are valued at $542,117,082. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 510,905 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,092,230 shares and is now valued at $441,431,147. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.