Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL), BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

The shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enable Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Neutral the ENBL stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $12. Mizuho was of a view that ENBL is Buy in its latest report on May 06, 2019. Stifel thinks that ENBL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.11.

The shares of the company added by 27.86% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.07 while ending the day at $2.57. During the trading session, a total of 3.18 million shares were traded which represents a -35.26% decline from the average session volume which is 2.35 million shares. ENBL had ended its last session trading at $2.01. Enable Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 ENBL 52-week low price stands at $1.61 while its 52-week high price is $14.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Enable Midstream Partners LP generated 4.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.81%.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.85% to reach $47.54/share. It started the day trading at $40.98 and traded between $38.22 and $40.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BCE’s 50-day SMA is 44.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.46. The stock has a high of $49.58 for the year while the low is $31.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.43%, as 5.74M ENBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.64% of BCE Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.98, while the P/B ratio is 3.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. bought more BCE shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 1,836,331 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,291,621 shares of BCE, with a total valuation of $2,185,097,559. 1832 Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more BCE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,246,156,862 worth of shares.

Similarly, BMO Asset Management, Inc. increased its BCE Inc. shares by 5.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,253,135 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,295,354 shares of BCE Inc. which are valued at $1,119,471,475. In the same vein, RBC Dominion Securities, Inc. (In… increased its BCE Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,744,700 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 19,859,116 shares and is now valued at $880,354,612. Following these latest developments, around 0.04% of BCE Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.