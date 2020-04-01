Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

The shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $5.50 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Conduent Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on May 09, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on May 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Cross Research was of a view that CNDT is Hold in its latest report on May 09, 2019. Citigroup thinks that CNDT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.12.

The shares of the company added by 6.52% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.27 while ending the day at $2.45. During the trading session, a total of 2.33 million shares were traded which represents a -25.09% decline from the average session volume which is 1.86 million shares. CNDT had ended its last session trading at $2.30. Conduent Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CNDT 52-week low price stands at $1.54 while its 52-week high price is $14.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Conduent Incorporated generated 496.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.22%. Conduent Incorporated has the potential to record 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is now rated as Buy. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated AXTA as Initiated on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $23 suggesting that AXTA could surge by 39.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.43% to reach $28.42/share. It started the day trading at $18.20 and traded between $17.02 and $17.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXTA’s 50-day SMA is 24.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.26. The stock has a high of $32.20 for the year while the low is $12.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.34%, as 4.49M CNDT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.92% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.35, while the P/B ratio is 2.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.72% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,264,000 shares of AXTA, with a total valuation of $604,658,880. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AXTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $489,852,241 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares by 8.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,347,307 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 719,680 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. which are valued at $232,934,890. In the same vein, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 187,871 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,481,172 shares and is now valued at $211,350,806. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.