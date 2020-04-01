Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE), Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)

The shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7.90 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Coeur Mining Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 24, 2020, to Neutral the CDE stock while also putting a $5.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. B. Riley FBR was of a view that CDE is Neutral in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Canaccord Genuity thinks that CDE is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.87% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.15 while ending the day at $3.21. During the trading session, a total of 4.17 million shares were traded which represents a 37.51% incline from the average session volume which is 6.68 million shares. CDE had ended its last session trading at $3.41. Coeur Mining Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CDE 52-week low price stands at $1.98 while its 52-week high price is $8.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Coeur Mining Inc. generated 55.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1000.0%. Coeur Mining Inc. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.31% to reach $3.94/share. It started the day trading at $0.249 and traded between $0.211 and $0.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTE’s 50-day SMA is 0.8009 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2184. The stock has a high of $2.32 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.78%, as 14.87M CDE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.73% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -84.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.22% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Baytex Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.