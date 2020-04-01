Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH), Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

The shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $80 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Black Hills Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $69. The stock was given Hold rating by Williams Capital Group in its report released on February 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 64. Credit Suisse was of a view that BKH is Neutral in its latest report on January 23, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that BKH is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $80.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $63.13 while ending the day at $64.03. During the trading session, a total of 646721.0 shares were traded which represents a -51.51% decline from the average session volume which is 426840.0 shares. BKH had ended its last session trading at $68.18. Black Hills Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.34, with a beta of 0.46. Black Hills Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 BKH 52-week low price stands at $48.07 while its 52-week high price is $87.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Black Hills Corporation generated 13.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -53.1%. Black Hills Corporation has the potential to record 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.71% to reach $10.94/share. It started the day trading at $2.49 and traded between $2.2701 and $2.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTDR’s 50-day SMA is 9.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.46. The stock has a high of $22.25 for the year while the low is $1.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.14%, as 31.29M BKH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.48% of Matador Resources Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.32, while the P/B ratio is 0.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -85.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MTDR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 440,936 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,393,714 shares of MTDR, with a total valuation of $119,475,403. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MTDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $100,260,164 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Matador Resources Company shares by 14.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,565,986 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 943,107 shares of Matador Resources Company which are valued at $72,936,105. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Matador Resources Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 639,279 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,471,321 shares and is now valued at $62,383,534. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Matador Resources Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.