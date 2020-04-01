Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

The shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $107 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Acceleron Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Overweight the XLRN stock while also putting a $122 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on May 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 66. Barclays was of a view that XLRN is Equal Weight in its latest report on May 03, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that XLRN is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $108.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 142.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.61.

The shares of the company added by 5.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $84.68 while ending the day at $89.87. During the trading session, a total of 887437.0 shares were traded which represents a -20.92% decline from the average session volume which is 733920.0 shares. XLRN had ended its last session trading at $85.52. Acceleron Pharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 13.50 XLRN 52-week low price stands at $37.01 while its 52-week high price is $97.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Acceleron Pharma Inc. generated 237.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.86 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -68.18%. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has the potential to record -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is now rated as Buy. Loop Capital also rated XPO as Upgrade on March 11, 2020, with its price target of $80 suggesting that XPO could surge by 51.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.21% to reach $99.78/share. It started the day trading at $52.74 and traded between $47.88 and $48.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XPO’s 50-day SMA is 76.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 73.54. The stock has a high of $100.18 for the year while the low is $38.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.27%, as 10.24M XLRN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.23% of XPO Logistics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.35, while the P/B ratio is 1.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Orbis Investment Management Ltd. sold more XPO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Orbis Investment Management Ltd. selling -2,015,111 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,579,286 shares of XPO, with a total valuation of $1,374,309,785. Spruce House Investment Managemen… meanwhile sold more XPO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $686,123,603 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its XPO Logistics Inc. shares by 0.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,442,640 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,708 shares of XPO Logistics Inc. which are valued at $624,502,081. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its XPO Logistics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 100,820 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,866,000 shares and is now valued at $581,848,020. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of XPO Logistics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.